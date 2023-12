RASH OF LOCAL STOLEN VEHICLES HAVE COMMON CAUSES

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY FOUR VEHICLES WERE STOLEN AROUND THE CITY THURSDAY MORNING BETWEEN 5AM AND 7AM.

OFFICER VALERIE ROSE SAYS THEY ALL HAD SOMETHING IN COMMON:

THAT WAS THE CASE WITH ALL FOUR VEHICLES.

OFFICER ROSE SAYS IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT TIME OF DAY, AN UNLOCKED RUNNING VEHICLE MAY BE STOLEN WITHIN SECONDS:

POLICE HAVE ONE MORE TIP TO AVOID A THEFT, EVEN IF YOUR CAR DOOR IS LOCKED:

ANYTHING VALUABLE THAT’S VISIBLE IN YOUR VEHICLE LOOKS LIKE AN EASY TARGET.

OFFICER ROSE SAYS CAR THEFTS ARE RUNNING AT ABOUT THE SAME RATE AS THE PREVIOUS YEAR, WITH MANY OF THEM INVOLVING UNATTENDED, UNLOCKED, RUNNING VEHICLES.

