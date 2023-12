CRITTENTON CENTER TO HELP EXPAND LE MARS DAY CARE

SIOUX CITY’S CRITTENTON CENTER IS HELPING EXPAND DAY CARE SERVICES IN LE MARS THROUGH A NEW PARTNERSHIP.

AS PART OF THAT, THE LE MARS COMMUNITY DAYCARE CENTER HAS PURCHASED THE EXISTING BUILDING BLOCKS CHILDCARE FACILITY IN LE MARS.

BUILDING BLOCKS IS THE LARGEST COMMUNITY CHILD CARE CENTER IN LEMARS

RICH ZEITTLOW, PRESIDENT OF THE LE MARS COMMUNITY DAYCARE CENTER, SAYS THAT WAS PART OF A BROADER PLAN TO EXPAND AND IMPROVE CHILD CARE IN LE MARS:

DAYCARE1 OC…..DEMAND. :20

THE CRITTENTON CENTER OF SIOUX CITY WILL BE CONTRACTED TO PROVIDE CHILD CARE SERVICES AT THE NEW COMMUNITY DAYCARE.

DAYCARE2 OC……..A PLUS FOR US. :10

THE CHANGE WILL BE COMPLETED BY EARLY JANUARY

DAYCARE3 OC………JANUARY 2ND. :14

ZEITLOW SAYS THERE IS A SHORTAGE OF 400 DAY CARE SPACES IN LE MARS.

HE SAYS ACQUIRING BUILDING BLOCKS WILL COVER 270 OF THOSE SPACES AND THERE’S ALSO ROOM TO EXPAND THE FACILITY IN THE FUTURE.