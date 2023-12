CAREER ACADEMY STUDENTS EXPLORE MEDICAL CAREER TRAINING

SIOUX CITY CAREER ACADEMY STUDENTS AND ASPIRING FIRST RESPONDERS JOINED LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS FROM MERCYONE FOR A TRAINING COURSE IN RURAL TRAUMA THURSDAY.

LEA MATHISON IS THE TRAUMA PROGRAM INSTRUCTION MANAGER FOR MERCYONE:

MEDICS1 OC……..LOCAL EMS SQUADS. :10

MATHISON SAYS RURAL TRAUMA DIFFERS FROM URBAN TRAUMA IN THAT RURAL TRAUMA PATIENTS TYPICALLY HAVE LESS SEVERE INJURIES BUT A HIGHER MORTALITY RATE THAN PATIENTS IN URBAN AREAS.

THOSE ATTENDING RECEIVED HANDS ON TRAINING USING MATERIALS NOT USUALLY FOUND IN A HIGH SCHOOL CLASSROOM:

MEDICS2 OC………THE PIG HAS. :15

THE STUDENTS ALSO USED MANNIQUINS FOR C-P-R TYPE ACTIVITIES AND LEARNED STOP THE BLEEDING TECHNIQUES AND EMERGENCY BABY DELIVERY MEASURES.

LORI RICE OF HOMER, NEBRASKA IS DIRECTOR OF CRITICAL CARE AT MERCY AND SAYS THERE IS A GREAT NEED IN SMALL TOWN RURAL AREAS FOR E-M-T’S AND OTHER MEDICAL PERSONNEL:

MEDICS3 OC……..IN THE COMMUNITY. :16

OLIVIA LORENZ IS A NORTH HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR WHO ENROLLED IN THE CLASS AND IS ALREADY WORKING TO SERVE IN A MEDICAL PROFESSION:

MEDICS4 OC……….STATION OVER THERE. :18

LORENZ SAYS HER GRANDPARENTS AND MOTHER SERVED AS PEDIATRICIANS, AND THEY HAVE BEEN AN INSPIRATION FOR HER TO PURSUE A CAREER IN MEDICINE.

SHE IS CURRENTLY INTERNING IN THE SURGERY SECTION AT MERCYONE IN SIOUX CITY.