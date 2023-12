ACCUSED KILLER OF NEBRASKA PRIEST HELD WITHOUT BOND

THE SIOUX CITY MAN WHO IS THE SUSPECT IN THE MURDER OF A FORT CALHOUN, NEBRASKA CATHOLIC PRIEST IS BEING HELD WITHOUT BOND AFTER AN INITIAL COURT APPEARANCE.

WASHINGTON COUNTY ATTORNEY SCOTT VANDER SCHAAF SAYS THERE ISN’T A KNOWN CONNECTION BETWEEN PRIEST STEPHEN GUTGSELL AND THE SUSPECT, 43-YEAR-OLD KIERRE WILLIAMS:

KIERRE1 OC…THERE’S NO CONNECTION. :12

VANDER SCHAAF SAYS HE IS NOT CERTAIN WILLIAMS IS FROM SIOUX CITY, BUT IS ALSO NOT CALLING HIM A TRANSIENT AT THIS POINT.

KIERRE2 OC…..USE THAT TERM. :07

WILLIAMS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER, BURGLARY, AND FELONY WEAPONS COUNTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PRIEST’S DEATH.