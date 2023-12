SENDOFF PLANNED FOR RED RAIDERS FOOTBALL TEAM

THE NORTHWESTERN RED RAIDERS WILL LEAVE ORANGE CITY THURSDAY MORNING TO FLY TO DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA TO BEGIN PREPARING FOR MONDAY’S NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FOOTBALL GAME.

THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC SENDOFF FOR THE FOOTBALL TEAM THURSDAY MORNING AT 7:45 A.M. IN THE JUFFER FIELDHOUSE ON THE ORANGE CITY CAMPUS.

THE RED RAIDERS WILL DEFEND THEIR NATIONAL TITLE AND NUMBER ONE RANKING AGAINST KEISER UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA, WHO THEY DEFEATED IN LAST YEAR’S TITLE GAME.

THE GAME WILL BE PLAYED MONDAY MORNING AT 11 A.M. CENTRAL TIME IN DURHAM.