MRHD ANNOUNCES NEW GRANT PROCESS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT WILL LAUNCH A NEW “COMMUNITY EVENT GRANT” IN JANUARY 2024.

A RELEASE FROM MRHD SAYS $50,000 WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THIS INAUGURAL GRANT CYCLE.

ELIGIBLE APPLICANTS MAY RECEIVE UP TO $10,000 FOR THEIR EVENT.

GRANT FUNDS MAY BE USED TO DEVELOP, MARKET, AND IMPLEMENT NEW OR EXISTING EVENTS THAT IMPROVE THE QUALITY OF LIFE FOR WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS AND HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO ATTRACT VISITORS TO THE COMMUNITY OR ENHANCE A PARTICIPANT’S EXPERIENCE.

ELIGIBLE EVENTS MUST BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND PROVIDE GENERAL ADMISSION FOR FREE OR CHARGE A NOMINAL FEE, AND THEY MUST ALIGN WITH AT LEAST ONE OF MRHD’S FIVE KEY-FUNDING AREAS.

THE APPLICATION PERIOD BEGINS JANUARY 6TH AND ENDS ON FEBRUARY 5TH.

FUNDING DECISIONS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 1ST AND GRANT AWARDS WILL BE MADE ON MARCH 28TH.

APPLICATIONS WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTED FROM LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AND TAX-EXEMPT ORGANIZATIONS WHOSE PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS AND EVENT ARE BOTH IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS, FOR-PROFIT ENTITIES, AND FUNDRAISING EVENTS FOR NONPROFITS ARE INELIGIBLE FOR THIS FUNDING OPPORTUNITY.