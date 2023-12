L-E-C CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS CONTINUES

WORK IS CONTINUING ON THE NEW CITY AND COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER ON 28TH STREET IN SIOUX CITY.

KEITH RADIG AND MARK NELSON OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS TOURED THE FACILITY THIS PAST WEEK AND SPOKE ABOUT THE PROGRESS AT THIS WEEK’S COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S MEETING.

RADIG SAYS THE TOUR STARTED AT THE INTAKE ROOM WHERE INMATES WILL ARRIVE FOR PROCESSING:

NEWLEC1 OC…..PADDED CELLS. :19

RADIG SAYS WORK ON THE SUPPORTING OFFICES TO THE JAIL FACILITY IS NEARLY COMPLETE:

NEWLEC2 OC…….AND EVERYTHING. :25

RADIG SAYS THE ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS ARE NEARLY READY AND HE IS IMPRESSED WITH THE PROGRESS:

NEWLEC3 OC……PRETTY SOON. :12

THE NEW JAIL FACILTY IS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN THE SPRING OF 2024.