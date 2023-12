FEENSTRA VOTES FOR BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WAS AMONG U.S. HOUSE MEMBERS WHO VOTED WEDNESDAY TO ADVANCE A FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY INTO PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN.

THE HULL REPUBLICAN RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DESERVE ACCOUNTABILITY AND TRANSPARENCY FROM THEIR ELECTED OFFICIALS, AND THE PRESIDENT IS NO EXCEPTION.

FEENSTRA SAYS PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS BEEN UNCOOPERATIVE AND EVASIVE AND THAT’S WHY HE VOTED TO ADVANCE A FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY INTO BIDEN AND HIS “QUESTIONABLE CONDUCT”.

FEENSTRA WENT ON TO SAY “WE ARE NOW ONE STEP CLOSER TO UNCOVERING HIS CONNECTION TO HIS SON’S SWEETHEART DEAL WITH THE IRS AND INVOLVEMENT IN HIS FOREIGN BUSINESS DEALINGS.”