Tim Jager named Briar Cliff Executive Director of Athletics

Briar Cliff University has announced the hiring of the Executive Director of Athletics, Timothy Jager, effective January 2, 2024. Jager comes to Briar Cliff University after serving as the Senior Director for Donor Relations at Morningside University. During his tenure, he managed several donor portfolios and was a team lead of Major Gift Officers.

Prior to that role, he served as the Director of Athletics for the institution between 2012-2020. He oversaw the daily operations of 28 varsity sports and over 600 student-athletes. Jager was the GPAC Representative on the inaugural NAIA Athletic Directors Association Board of Directors from 2015-2018.

Under Jager’s direction, the Mustangs won 29 regular season GPAC titles and 11 GPAC Tournament titles. Morningside’s football team was back-to-back national champions in 2018 and 2019. In 2016, the softball team was a World Series participant and host site. In 2015, the women’s basketball team was National Champions. He has also overseen various individual National Champions in track, swimming, wrestling, and golf. Jager also spent nine seasons at the helm of the wrestling program.

Jager has received GPAC Athletic Director of the Year twice (2017, 2019), and was named GPAC Wrestling Coach of the Year three times (2008, 2011, 2012). He served as the President of the NAIA Wrestling Coaches Association and the Chair of the NAIA Qualification Standards Committee. He coached Morningside’s first national champion in wrestling, along with 15 NAIA All-Americans. In 2010 and 2011, the wrestling team posted the third and second highest GPA in the nation in those years.

At Morningside, he has served on various search committees and task forces, including strategic planning, supporting enrollment management efforts, serving on the retention committee, and serving as a staff senate representative.

Tim received his Bachelor of Arts from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. He majored in Elementary Education with an emphasis in Social Studies. Shortly after graduation, Jager became an assistant in the wrestling program at Buena Vista.