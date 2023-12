PHASE ONE COMPLETION OF PLYWOOD TRAIL SET FOR NEXT SPRING

WORK IS CONCLUDING FOR THE WINTER ON PHASE ONE OF THE PLYWOOD TRAIL, WHICH IS A RECREATIONAL TRAIL THAT WILL EVENTUALLY EXTEND FROM SIOUX CITY TO LE MARS.

LESLEY BARTHOLEMEW, OF THE PLYWOOD TRAIL FOUNDATION, SAYS THERE ARE SOME FINISHING TOUCHES TO COMPLETE BEFORE THE FIRST SEGMENT OF THE TRAIL CAN BE OPENED BETWEEN MERRILL AND LE MARS:

PLYWOOD1 OC…IT’S FREEZING UP. :10

THERE ARE TWO OTHER PHASES TO THE TRAIL.

PHASE TWO WILL RUN FROM HINTON TO MERRILL, WHILE PHASE THREE WILL EXTEND FROM HINTON DOWN TO SIOUX CITY.

PHASE THREE WILL BE THE NEXT SEGMENT TO BE CONSTRUCTED.

PROJECT BIDS GO OUT NEXT SPRING, AND CONSTRUCTION WILL TAKE PLACE NEXT YEAR INTO 2025.

A RIBBON CUTTING TO MARK THE OPENING OF PHASE ONE OF THE TRAIL IS PLANNED FOR NEXT APRIL.