GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT REPLACEMENT PLANS MOVE FORWARD

OFFICIALS WITH THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION GAVE THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL A PROGRESS REPORT MONDAY ON WHAT OPTION WOULD BE PREFERRED TO REPLACE THE CITY’S AGING GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT THAT IS A MAIN CONNECTOR ROUTE FROM MORNINGSIDE TO THE DOWNTOWN.

D-O-T SPOKESMAN DAKIN SCHULTZ SAYS A LOT OF PLANNING AND DISCUSSION HAS BEEN GOING ON REGARDING THE VIADUCT THAT ORIGINALLY WAS CONSTRUCTED IN THE 1930’S:

VIADUCT3 OC………IN THE PROJECT. :21

SCHULTZ TALKED ABOUT TWO MAIN ALTERNATIVES BEING CONSIDERED, WITH THE FIRST BEING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW VIADUCT NEXT TO THE CURRENT ONE:

VIADUCT4 OC……….OF THE BRIDGE. :22

HE SAYS THE SECOND ALTERNATIVE IS MORE COMPLICATED, INVOLVING TWO STRUCTURES:

VIADUCT5 OC…….THE SOUTH HALF. :13

THERE ARE OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR INTERSECTING WITH HIGHWAY 75 /LEWIS BOULEVARD AND A WAY INTO THE OLD STOCKYARDS AREA.

A SERIES OF MEETINGS TO FINALIZE THE DESIGN AND DISCUSS RIGHT OF WAY AND OTHER PLANNING ISSUES WILL TAKE PLACE INTO THE NEXT YEAR.

SCHULTZ SAYS THAT INCLUDES A PUBLIC MEETING IN THE SPRING OR SUMMER AND A MEETING WITH AFFECTED LANDOWNERS IN APRIL.

THE D-O-T WILL ALSO WORK ON THE EXISTING VIADUCT NEXT YEAR TO SHORE IT UP TO WITHSTAND THE NEW CONSTRUCTION COMING IN A FEW YEARS.