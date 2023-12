DR. BEN CARSON WILL RETURN TO SIOUX CITY NEXT TUESDAY TO KICK OFF THE TEAM TRUMP IOWA FAITH TOUR.

CARSON WILL DELIVER REMARKS DECEMBER 19TH AT 1:00PM AT THE RIVERZEDGE MINISTRIES LOCATED AT 2500 GLENN AVE #65 LOCATED IN THE SHOPPING CENTER ACROSS LEWIS BOULEVARD FROM THE FLOYD MONUMENT.

THE DOORS OPEN AT NOON WITH TICKETS AVAILABLE ONLINE THROUGH DONALD J TRUMP DOT COM.

DR. CARSON WILL ALSO SPEAK IN COUNCIL BLUFFS AT 6 P.M. THAT DAY AT THE CROSSROADS CHURCH AT 1307 NORTH 19TH STREET.