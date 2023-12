SUSPECT CHARGED IN LOCAL ARMED ROBBERY

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES IN AN ARMED ROBBERY ON SUNDAY.

POLICE SAY IT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE NOON AT 12TH AND IOWA STREETS WHERE TWO FEMALE VICTIMS SAID THAT A MALE SUSPECT APPROACHED THEM WHILE THEY WERE WALKING WITH THEIR CHILDREN.

THE SUSPECT DISPLAYED A KNIFE AND DEMANDED BOTH OF THE WOMEN’S PURSES.

THE SUSPECT SHOVED ONE VICTIM AND STABBED THE SECOND WOMAN IN THE BACK, CAUSING A MINOR LACERATION, AND THEN FLED WITH THE WOMEN’S PURSES.

OFFICERS LOCATED THE SUSPECT THREE BLOCKS FROM THE SCENE AND ARRESTED 38-YEAR-OLD JORGE DOUGLAS GARCIA-MEJIA.

HE HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY AND IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $25-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.