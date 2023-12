SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF NEBRASKA PRIEST (Update)

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE SLAYING OF A NEBRASKA PRIEST.

RADIO IOWA’S MATT KELLEY REPORTS:

A VIGIL WAS HELD LAST NIGHT, AND THE BISHOP OF OMAHA CATHOLIC ARCHDIOCESE ASKS FOR PRAYERS FOR THE FORT CALHOUN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COMMUNITY AFTER THE DEATH OF IT’S PASTOR.

WILLIAMS WAS AWAITING TRIAL IN SIOUX CITY ON AN ASSAULT CHARGE FROM A JULY 10TH INCIDENT AT THE SOUP KITCHEN ON WEST 7TH STREET,

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE WILLIAMS WALKED UP TO THAT VICTIM AND ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED HIM, AND THEN

GRABBED A WOODEN HIGH CHAIR AND SWUNG IT AT THE VICTIM.

WILLIAMS FAILED TO SHOW FOR AN OCTOBER PRE-TRIAL HEARING AND WAS SCHEDULED FOR A NEW HEARING THIS FRIDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

Updated 4:22 pm 12/11/23