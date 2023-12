RAMASWAMY CAMPAIGN TO RETURN TO NW IOWA WEDNESDAY

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE VIVEK RAMASWAMY WILL MAKE A SWING THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA THIS WEDNESDAY WITH A SERIES OF TOWN HALL MEETINGS.

RAMASWAMY WILL START IN SPENCER AT 9 A.M. AT KING’S STEAKHOUSE AND BAR.

AT 10;30 HE WILL SPEAK IN OKOBOJI AT TWEETER’S BAR AND GRILL.

HE WILL BE IN ESTHERVILLE AROUND 11:45 A.M. AT MOTHER NATURE’S RESTAURANT AND EMMETSBURG AT 1 PM AT KIRBY’S CAFE.

RAMASWAMY WILL THEN APPEAR IN POCAHONTAS AT 2:30 P.M. IN THE FAMILY TABLE RESTAURANT.

HE HEADS TO LAKESIDE IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY FOR A 4 P.M. TOWN HALL AT THE COBBLESTONE BALLROOM.

RAMASWAMY WRAPS UP WITH A STOP IN SCHALLER AT THE TIPSY GOAT BAR AND GRILL IN SAC COUNTY AT 5 P.M.