PATRICIA CORNWELL – UNNATURAL DEATH: A Scarpetta Novel

Two mauled bodies in the woods. Top secret autopsies. The most chilling cases of Scarpetta’s career.

In this thrilling new installment of Patricia Cornwell’s #1 bestselling Scarpetta series, chief medical examiner Dr. Kay Scarpetta finds herself in a Northern Virginia wilderness examining the remains of two campers wanted by federal law enforcement.

The victims have been savaged beyond recognition, and other evidence is terrifying and baffling, including a larger-than-life footprint.

After one of the most frightening body retrievals of her career, Scarpetta must discover who would commit murders this savage, and why.