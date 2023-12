IOWA POLL SUPPORT FOR TRUMP GROWS

THE LATEST DES MOINES REGISTER/N-B-C NEWS “IOWA POLL” SHOWS FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS THE SUPPORT OF JUST OVER HALF OF LIKELY IOWA CAUCUS-GOERS.

THE POLL FOUND TRUMP’S LEAD IN IOWA HAS GROWN SINCE LATE OCTOBER BY EIGHT POINTS.

TRUMP NOW LEADS FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS BY 32 POINTS AND IS 35 POINTS AHEAD OF FORMER UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR NIKKI HALEY.

HALEY SPOKE TO A LARGE CROWD ON A FARM NEAR WAUKEE SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND POINTED TO NATIONAL POLLS WHICH SHOW HER LEADING PRESIDENT BIDEN.

POLL8 OC……LANDSLIDE VICTORY.” :11

DURING AN APPEARANCE ON IOWA PRESS THIS WEEKEND, DESANTIS SAID THERE IS A CLEAR APPETITE FOR A DIFFERENT G-O-P NOMINEE IN 2024.

POLL9 OC…..OF REPUBLICANS.” :09

BUSINESSMAN VIVEK RAMASWAMY HAD FIVE PERCENT SUPPORT, JUST AHEAD OF FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTIE, WHO HAS NOT CAMPAIGNED IN IOWA. RAMASWAMY HAS BEEN TELLING AUDIENCES FIRST-TIME CAUCUS-GOERS ARE GOING TO SHOW UP TO VOTE FOR HIM ON JANUARY 15TH.

POLL10 OC..THE ESTABLISHMENT. ;04

FIVE PERCENT OF THE IOWANS POLLED WHO SAID THEY INTEND TO VOTE IN THE CAUCUSES SAID THEY HAVEN’T PICKED A CANDIDATE YET. AND A SHRINKING NUMBER THINK TRUMP’S LEGAL WOES WOULD MAKE HIM LESS LIKELY TO BEAT PRESIDENT BIDEN NEXT NOVEMBER.

THE POLL WAS CONDUCTED FROM SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2ND THROUGH THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7TH — THE DAY AFTER THE LAST TELEVISED DEBATE.

FILE PHOTO