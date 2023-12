DUNN SENTENCING DELAYED

THE SENTENCING HEARING FOR THE FORMER POLICE CHIEF OF KINGSLEY, IOWA HAS BEEN CONTINUED UNTIL NEXT YEAR.

THE DEFENSE ATTORNEY FOR JAMES DUNN REQUESTED A CONTINUANCE SO THE DEFENDANT COULD FINALIZE A COUPLE OF MATTERS.

HE WAS TO BE SENTENCED TODAY (MON, DEC 11TH).

A JUDGE CONTINUED THE SENTENCING TO JANUARY 8TH AT 10:30 AM AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LE MARS.

DUNN PLED GUILTY IN OCTOBER TO SIX COUNTS OF UNAUTHORIZED DISSEMINATION OF INTELLIGENCE DATA, WHICH ARE CLASS D FELONIES AND THREE COUNTS OF MISCONDUCT IN OFFICE, WHICH ARE SERIOUS MISDEMEANORS.

HE WAS PREVIOUSLY CHARGED WITH 19 TOTAL COUNTS INCLUDING TWO COUNTS OF STALKING INVOLVING HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND, THE WOMAN’S CURRENT BOYFRIEND AND HIS ROOMMATE.