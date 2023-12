DAVIS TO SEEK REELECTION TO SD STATE SENATE

STATE SENATOR SYDNEY DAVIS HAS ANNOUNCED HER INTENT TO SEEK RE-ELECTION TO CONTINUE REPRESENTING DISTRICT 17 IN THE SOUTH DAKOTA SENATE.

DAVIS GREW UP IN RURAL SOUTH DAKOTA AND IS A 4TH GENERATION CATTLE PRODUCER.

SHE HAS HAD A CAREER IN HEALTH CARE. AS A CERTIFIED REGISTERED NURSE ANESTHETIST AND HAS SERVED COMMUNITIES IN THE SOUTHEASTERN CORNER OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND THE TRI-STATE AREA.

IN THREE YEARS, DAVIS HAS BEEN THE PRIME SPONSOR ON 11 BILLS CO-SPONSORED 58 OTHERS THAT WERE SIGNED INTO LAW WHILE SERVING UNION AND CLAY COUNTIES.

SHE SERVES AS THE VICE-CHAIR OF THE SENATE HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE AND IS A MEMBER OF THE SENATE EDUCATION AND STATE AFFAIRS COMMITTEES.

DAVIS AND HER HUSBAND RESIDE WITH THEIR TWO CHILDREN IN CLAY COUNTY, CONTINUING THEIR FAMILY TRADITION AS AG PRODUCERS.