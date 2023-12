MISSING SAC COUNTY TRUCKER MYSTERY CONTINUES

THE MYSTERY OF A MISSING WALL LAKE TRUCK DRIVER REMAINS UNSOLVED.

53-YEAR-OLD DAVID SCHULTZ WAS LAST SEEN NOVEMBER 21ST.

THE SAC COUNTY SHERIFF RELEASED AN UPDATE OVER THE WEEKEND STATING VIDEO FOOTAGE HAS BEEN OBTAINED OF SCHULTZ AT 11:15 PM ON NOVEMBER 20TH AT THE MILE MARKER-126 TRUCK STOP EAST OF FORT DODGE ON HIGHWAY 20.

SCHULTZ IS THERE FOR 16 MINUTES BEFORE LEAVING THE TRUCK STOP.

HE WAS THEN SEEN ON A D-O-T CAMERA ON HIGHWAY 20 WEST OF THE TRUCK STOP DRIVING WEST.

THAT’S THE LAST TIME DAVID SCHULTZ WAS SEEN.

CELL PHONE DATA OBTAINED FROM SCHULTZ’S PHONE FOUND IN HIS TRUCK CORROBORATES THE TIMELINE.

CELL PHONE SHOWS SCHULTZ’S PHONE ARRIVES AT HIGHWAYS 20 & 71 AT ABOUT 12:18 AM.

THE DATA SHOWS THE PHONE TRAVELING NORTH TO WHERE THE TRUCK WAS FOUND.

DATA SUGGESTS THE TRUCK MAY HAVE BEEN THERE SINCE 12:40 AM ON NOVEMBER 21ST.

AT 3:04 PM ON NOVEMBER 21ST IS WHEN A SAC COUNTY SECONDARY ROAD EMPLOYEE REPORTED TO THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT THERE WAS A SEMI-TRACTOR-TRAILER PARKED ON THE TRAVELED PORTION OF THE ROAD AT THE INTERSECTION OF 190TH STREET AND UNION AVENUE.

RESPONDING DEPUTIES FOUND DAVID SCHUTLZ’S WALLET AND CELL PHONE INSIDE WITH HIS DRIVER’S LICENSE IN THE WALLET.