A SECTION OF A LANE ON OUTER BELT DRIVE WILL BE CLOSED TO TRAFFIC STARTING MONDAY.

THE EASTBOUND LANE OF OUTER DRIVE THAT IS WEST OF 28TH STREET WILL BE CLOSED FOR CITY CREWS TO MAKE REPAIRS.

THE LANE CLOSURE WILL BEGIN THE MORNING OF MONDAY, DECEMBER 11TH AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BYWEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13TH.

ALTERNATING TRAFFIC WILL BE MAINTAINED DURING THE CLOSURE