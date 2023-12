SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH PARTICIPATES IN STATEWIDE PARTNERSHIP

THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER IS TAKING PART IN AN EFFORT WITH MOLINA HEALTHCARE OF IOWA AND THE IOWA PRIMARY CARE ASSOCIATION TO ADDRESS HEALTH EQUITY IN SIOUXLAND FOR UNDERSERVED PEOPLE IN NEED OF CARE.

JENNIFER VERMEER IS THE PLAN PRESIDENT OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE, AND SAYS THIS PARTNERSHIP HAS BEEN IN THE WORKS FOR AWHILE:

HEALTH7 OC…….WAS LEADING. :25

AARON TODD, THE C-E-O OF THE IOWA PRIMARY CARE ASSOCIATION, SAYS THEY ARE PARTNERING WITH COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS ACROSS IOWA FOR COLLECTIVE IMPACT IN CONJUNCTION WITH MOLINA HEALTHCARE OF IOWA THROUGH AN INVESTMENT OF $200,000 TO SUPPORT ADDRESSING HEALTH DISPARITIES AND INEQUITIES IN RURAL AND UNDER-RESOURCED AREAS OF IOWA:

HEALTH8 OC…….NEW GROUND. :21

IT’S ALSO FOCUSED ON RURAL DISPARITIES AS WELL.

MARI KAPTAIN-DAHLEN OF SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER SAYS THEY HAVE SOME IMMEDIATE NEEDS TO DEAL WITH LOCALLY, BUT WILL ALSO PARTNER WITH OTHER COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS IN THE STATE:

HEALTH9 OC…..BEST EFFORTS. :26

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER SERVES 35,000 PATIENTS ANNUALLY AT ITS SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY LOCATIONS.