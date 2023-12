MEYER SENTENCED TO 35 YEARS IN PRISON

A SERGEANT BLUFF MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 35 YEARS IN PRISON ON THREE FELONY COUNTS AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY IN OCTOBER OF A JULY, 2021 ASSAULT.

32-YEAR-OLD BRET MEYER WAS SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS FOR FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY AND FIVE YERAS EACH FOR GOING ARMED WITH INTENT AND WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY.

JUDGE JAMES DAANE ORDERED THE COUNTS TO BE SERVED CONSECUTIVELY.

MEYER HAD BEEN ACCUSED OF BREAKING INTO HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND’S RESIDENCE IN SGT. BLUFF IN JULY OF 2021 WHEN SHE WAS HOME WITH HER CURRENT BOYFRIEND.

MEYER THEN BEAT THE CURRENT BOYFRIEND WITH A BASEBALL BAT THAT THE DEFENDANT HAD BROUGHT WITH HIM TO THE RESIDENCE, AND THEN BEGAN TO STAB THE CURRENT BOYFRIEND WITH A KNIFE.

THE VICTIM WAS STABBED AT LEAST TWO TIMES IN THE CHEST AND ALSO SUSTAINED A RIB FRACTURE IN THE ASSAULT.