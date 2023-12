GOODWILL SHOE & MITTEN PARTY SET FOR SATURDAY

GOODWILL WILL HOST ITS SIOUX CITY SHOE & MITTEN PARTY SATURDAY FROM 9:00AM-2:00PM AT THE GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS SUPPORT CENTER AT 3100 W. 4TH ST.

THE PROGRAM ENSURES THOUSANDS OF KIDS IN THE FOUR-STATE TERRITORY GET COLD-WEATHER NECESSITIES LIKE A BRAND-NEW PAIR OF SHOES AND SOCKS, ALONG WITH A NEW WARM HAT AND MITTENS.

DURING THE PARTY, VOLUNTEERS HELP TO DISTRIBUTE THE SUPPLIES, PAID FOR IN PART BY GENEROUS COMMUNITY DONATIONS.

IN 2022 MORE THAN 2,800 CHILDREN WERE GIVEN BRAND-NEW COLD-WEATHER GEAR AT NO COST TO THEM OR THEIR FAMILIES.

NEARLY 900 OF THOSE CHILDREN WERE FROM THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

THE NUMBER OF CHILDREN SERVED IS SET TO GROW THIS YEAR, AS THE SHOE & MITTEN PARTY IS NOW OPEN TO CHILDREN IN GRADES KINDERGARTEN THROUGH EIGHTH GRADES.