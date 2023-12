RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY MAN ARRESTED ON TRACTOR

A RURAL LE MARS MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED AFTER HE WAS FOUND WEDNESDAY SLUMPED OVER THE STEERING WHEEL OF A TRACTOR NEAR 200TH AND K-42.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS DEPUTIES TOOK 56-YEAR-OLD LAMONT ROHLFS INTO CUSTODY AFTER HE HAD BEEN OPERATING A TRACTOR EASTBOUND ON 200TH AT K-42.

ROHLFS WAS FOUND TO HAVE A BARRED DRIVER’S LICENSE IN IOWA ALONG WITH 3 WARRANTS FOR HIS ARREST. DURING HIS ARREST, ROHLFS WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

ROHLFS IS CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS BARRED, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 2ND OFFENSE; AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

ROHLFS WAS ALSO ARRESTED ON THREE OUTSTANDING WARRANTS FOR O-W-I 2ND OFFENSE AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD; POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

THE WARRANTS STEM FROM A SIMILAR INCIDENT IN AUGUST OF 2023.

ROHLFS IS BEING HELD ON A BOND OF $6,500 IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.