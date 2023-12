HALEY RETURNING TO SIOUX CITY FOLLOWING 4TH GOP DEBATE

G-O-P PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE NIKKI HALEY WAS OFTEN THE TARGET OF HER FELLOW CANDIDATES DURING WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S REPUBLICAN PRIMARY DEBATE IN ALABAMA.

HALEY IS NOW HEADED TO IOWA FOR SOME WEEKEND EVENTS AND SAYS THE 4TH G-O-P DEBATE WAS “A SCRUM”:

SHE SAYS THE BIGGEST ISSUE FOR MOST AMERICANS REMAINS THE ECONOMY :

CLOSING AND SECURING THE SOUTHERN BORDER IS ALSO A FOCUS:

HALEY SAYS WE HAVE TO DEPORT THOSE WHO ARE HERE ILLEGALLY AS PART OF THAT AND DO A NATIONAL E-VERIFY PROGRAM, AND DEFUND SANCTUARY CITIES.

THE FORMER UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR SAYS SHE HAS THE EXPERIENCE TO DEAL WITH MEXICO AND WITH CHINA:

HALEY MADE HER COMMENTS ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE.”

YOU WILL HAVE A CHANCE TO HEAR NIKKI HALEY IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY EVENING AT 6:30 AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER ON 4TH STREET.

SHE WILL ALSO ATTEND CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA’S FAITH & FAMILY EVENT IN THE BJ HAAN AUDITORIUM ON THE DORDT UNIVERSITY CAMPUS IN SIOUX CENTER SATURDAY MORNING AT 9 A.M.

