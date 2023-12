A PERSON OF INTEREST SOUGHT FOR QUESTIONING IN THE SEARCH FOR MURDER SUSPECT FARON STARR WAS ALSO ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS.

39-YEAR-OLD NATHANIEL FRAZIER WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP ON WARRANTS FOR BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND A SECOND BURGLARY COUNT.

FRAZIER IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $20,000 BOND.

A SECOND PERSON OF INTEREST, AMANDA HAYES, WAS QUESTIONED AND RELEASED BY POLICE.