FEENSTRA & U.S. HOUSE VOTE FOR CHOICE IN AUTOMOBILE RETAIL SALES

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA VOTED FOR, AND THE U.S. HOUSE PASSED, THE “CHOICE IN AUTOMOBILE RETAIL SALES ACT” ON WEDNESDAY.

THE LEGISLATION WOULD PROHIBIT THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY ADMINISTRATOR FROM IMPLEMENTING OR ENFORCING A PROPOSED EPA RULE REQUIRING 67% OF NEW VEHICLE SALES TO BE ELECTRIC BY 2032.

FEENSTRA ISSUED A STAEMENT SAYING QUOTE: “PRESIDENT BIDEN’S OBSESSION WITH ELECTRIC VEHICLES IS NOT ONLY COSTLY FOR IOWA FAMILIES, BUT ALSO BENEFICIAL FOR COUNTRIES LIKE CHINA THAT PRODUCE THE CRITICAL MATERIALS THAT WE NEED TO MANUFACTURE E-VS.

AMERICAN CONSUMERS SHOULD BE ABLE TO CHOOSE THE TYPE OF CAR OR TRUCK THEY PREFER TO DRIVE”.

NEBRASKA SENATORS PETE RICKETTS AND DEB FISCHER ARE SPONSORING THE BILL IN THE U.S. SENATE.

ACCORDING TO MARKET DATA, ELECTRIC VEHICLES ACCOUNTED FOR ONLY 5.8% OF NEW VEHICLE SALES IN THE UNITED STATES IN 2022.