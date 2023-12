SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED THE MAN WANTED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 31-YEAR-OLD NATHANIEL PARKER SUNDAY NIGHT.

38-YEAR-OLD FARON STARR WAS ARRESTED BY OFFICERS WEDNESDAY EVENING.

HE HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

TWO PERSONS OF INTEREST IN THE CASE, NATHANIEL FRAZIER AND AMANDA HAYES, WERE ALSO LOCATED BY SIOUX CITY POLICE.

PARKER DIED AFTER BEING SHOT AT 513 9TH STREET JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT.