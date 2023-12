WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATS HAVE ELECTED A NEW COUNTY CHAIRMAN TO LEAD THE LOCAL PARTY MEMBERS.

THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS HELD A SPECIAL ELECTION WEDNESDAY AND ELECTED ATTORNEY DAVID DAWSON OF LAWTON TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN.

DAWSON HAS SERVED AS INTERIM CHAIR SINCE MARCH AND WAS CO- VICE CHAIRMAN PRIOR TO THAT.

THE 2024 CAUCUS IS SET FOR MONDAY, JANUARY 15TH.