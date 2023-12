CANTALOUPE SALMONELLA OUTBREAK WORSENS

THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL FOOD ALERT ABOUT AN OUTBREAK OF SALMONELLA INFECTIONS LINKED TO CANTALOUPES HAS WORSENED.

SINCE NOVEMBER 30TH, AN ADDITIONAL 113 PEOPLE HAVE BECOME INFECTED WITH THIS STRAIN OF SALMONELLA FROM FOUR ADDITIONAL STATES, RESULTING IN A TOTAL CASE COUNT OF 230 PEOPLE FROM 38 STATES.

AN ADDITIONAL DEATH HAS ALSO BEEN REPORTED FROM OREGON.

THE CDC IS CONCERNED BECAUSE ILLNESSES ARE SEVERE WITH MORE THAN HALF THOSE AFFECTED HOSPITALIZED..

24 PEOPLE RESIDED IN LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES AND 23 CHILDREN ATTENDED CHILDCARE CENTERS BEFORE THEY GOT SICK.

THE CDC ADVISES FACILITIES THAT CARE FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE AT HIGHER RISK FOR SEVERE ILLNESS TO NOT SERVE CANTALOUPES THAT MAY BE CONTAMINATED.

THIS INCLUDES RECALLED CANTALOUPES AND CANTALOUPE THAT WAS SUPPLIED PRE-CUT IF THE BRAND OF WHOLE CANTALOUPES USED ARE NOT KNOWN.

DO NOT EAT PRE-CUT CANTALOUPES IF YOU DON’T KNOW WHETHER MALICHITA OR RUDY BRAND CANTALOUPES WERE USED.

ALL CANTALOUPE RECALLS ARE LISTED ON THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CANTALOUPE RECALL WEBSITE.

photos by CDC