SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN SHOOTING DEATH OF NATHANIEL PARKER

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED A SUSPECT THEY ARE SEARCHING FOR IN THE HOMICIDE OF NATHANIEL PARKER ON SUNDAY NIGHT.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS FARON STARR IS WANTED FOR QUESTIONING:

STARR3 OC…..TO CONFRONT HIM. :16

GILL SAYS DETECTIVES ARE ALSO ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE TWO PERSONS OF INTEREST IN THE PARKER HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:

STARR4 OC……AND DANGEROUS. :16

31-YEAR-OLD NATHANIEL PARKER DIED AFTER BEING SHOT AT 513 9TH STREET JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE SHOOTING SHOULD CONTACT CITY POLICE AT 712-279-6440, OR THE ANONYMOUS TIP LINE 712-258-TIPS (8477).