THERE WAS A SURPRISE IN THE CITY COUNCIL RUNOFF ELECTION IN HINTON, IOWA TUESDAY, TO FILL TWO COUNCIL SEATS.

A WRITE IN CANDIDATE, RYAN WEBER, RECEIVED THE MOST VOTES, 31, AND WAS ELECTED TO THE CITY COUNCIL.

ONE OF THE THREE LISTED CANDIDATES ON THE BALLOT, BROOKE SMITH, WAS ALSO ELECTED WITH 26 VOTES.

CHRIS ZELLER RECEIVED 23 VOTES FOR THIRD PLACE AND LEE ADAMS 12 VOTES WITH 6 OTHER SCATTERED WRITE VOTES ALSO CAST FOR OTHERS.

THERE WERE 63 VOTES CAST IN THE RUNOFF ELECTION.