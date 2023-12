ONE DEAD, TWO HURT AFTER MORNING ACCIDENTS ON I-129

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND TWO PEOPLE ARE INJURED FOLLOWING A TRIO OF ACCIDENTS JUST AFTER 5 A.M. WEDNESDAY ON I-129 EAST BOUND IN DAKOTA COUNTY NEAR THE IOWA BORDER.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF THE INITIAL ACCIDENT INVOLVED A 2008 TOYOTA CAMRY WHICH WAS REPORTED STOLEN OUT OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THE TOYOTA CAMRY WAS EAST BOUND ON I-129 WHEN IT STRUCK THE CENTER MEDIAN BARRICADE.

TWO SEPARATE GOOD SAMARITANS STOPPED TO HELP THE DRIVER OF THE CAMRY WHEN A SECOND PASSENGER VEHICLE, ALSO EASTBOUND, STRUCK THE FIRST VEHICLE AND THE TWO SAMARITANS, KILLING ONE AND INJURING THE OTHER PERSON.

THAT VEHICLE THEN COLLIDED WITH A THIRD VEHICLE PARKED ON THE SHOULDER OF THE HIGHWAY.

THE DECEASED MALE WAS IDENTIFIED AS A 66 YEAR OLD SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENT.

THE OTHER GOOD SAMARITAN, ALONG WITH THE DRIVER OF THE SECOND VEHICLE WERE TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF INJURIES.

THE MALE DRIVING THE STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE FLED THE SCENE ON FOOT AND IS CURRENTLY AT LARGE.

THERE IS NO DESCRIPTION OF HIM AT THIS TIME.

A SEPARATE COLLISION OCCURRED IN THE WEST BOUND LANES SHORTLY THERE AFTER WHICH DID NOT RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURIES.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE COLLISION OR THE MALE WHO FLED THE SCENE IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.