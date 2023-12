HIGHWAY 20 BRIDGE INTO NEBRASKA CLOSED

THE HIGHWAY 20 BRIDGE NEAR THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL IS CLOSED BOTH INTO AND OUT OF NEBRASKA. LOCAL AUTHORITIES RESPONDED TO THE AREA BEFORE 6 O’CLOCK THIS (WEDNESDAY) MORNING FOR A CRASH THAT OCCURED ON THE NEBRASKA SIDE OF THE BRIDGE.

MOTORISTS ARE BEING SENT NORTH ALONG I29 TO WESLEY PARKWAY AND THEN INTO SOUTH SIOUX CITY. ANOTHER CRASH HAS BEEN REPORTED ALONG I29 NORTHBOUND AND ALONG WESLEY PARK WAY. YOU ARE ENCOURAGED TO AVOID THESE AREAS THIS MORNING.