CAREER ACADEMY HOME BUILDERS SHOW THEIR SKILLS TO HEISMAN WINNER

STUDENTS IN THE CONSTRUCTION TRADES PROGRAM AT THE SIOUX CITY CAREER ACADEMY ARE MAKING GREAT PROGRESS ON TWO HOUSES THEY ARE BUILDING.

THE STUDENTS MET WITH FORMER UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA QUARTERBACK AND HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER ERIC CROUCH WEDNESDAY, WHO IS NOW A CONTRACTOR HIMSELF, TO SHOW THEIR WORK.

CROUCH, WHO SPOKE AS PART OF HIS INVOLVEMENT AND SUPPORT OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS FOUNDATION, SAYS THERE ARE GREAT CAREER OPTIONS IN BUILDING TRADES AND A NEED FOR SKILLED WORKERS:

KATELYNN ADAMS IS A NORTH HIGH SENIOR HELPING TO BUILD THE TWO HOMES:

ADAMS PLANS ON PURSUING A CAREER IN THE BUILDING TRADES:

LAST SUMMER, ERIC CROUCH WAS INSTRUMENTAL IN ATTRACTING OTHER FORMER HEISMAN WINNERS TO THE PUBLIC SCHOOL’S FOUNDATION JULY GOLF EVENT.