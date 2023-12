TAYLOR GIVES UP COUNTY BOARD VICE CHAIRMAN DUTIES

JEREMY TAYLOR REMAINS A MEMBER OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, BUT HAS OFFICIALLY RESIGNED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD.

THE BOARD VOTED 5-0 TO ACCEPT HIS RESIGNATION, AND APPOINT MARK NELSON AS THE NEW VICE CHAIRMAN FOR THE FINAL TWO MEETINGS OF 2023.

THOSE VOTES CAME AFTER A CITIZEN OBJECTED TO THE REPLACEMENT PROCESS AND REPRESENTATIVES OF TWO GROUPS SPOKE SAYING TAYLOR NO LONGER HAD THEIR SUPPORT IN THE WAKE OF TAYLOR’S WIFE BEING CONVICTED ON 52 FEDERAL VOTING FRAUD CHARGES.

DEPUTY SAGE LEWIS SPOKE ON BEHALF OF CWA LOCAL 7177 REPRESENTING THE DEPUTY SHERIFF’S AND CORRECTIONAL OFFICER’S UNION, WHO SAYS JEREMY TAYLOR IS LISTED IN FEDERAL COURT DOCUMENTS AS AN UNINDICTED CO-CONSPIRATOR:

JTAYLOR1 OC……..CONFLICT OF INTEREST. :26

CRAIG LEVINE OF THE WESTERN IOWA LABOR FEDERATION AFL-CIO ALSO VOICED CONCERNS, CITING A RESOLUTION MADE BY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL ASKING FOR THE STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL TO INVESTIGATE TAYLOR:

JTAYLOR2 OC……GO FORWARD. :15

JEREMY TAYLOR SPOKE AT THE END OF THE MEETING DURING BOARD CONCERNS:

JTAYLOR3 OC……..SO I UNDERSTAND. :20

TAYLOR SAYS HE WAS ELECTED BY THE PEOPLE OF THE COUNTY TO DO A JOB, AND HE WORKS VERY HARD TO DO THAT.