PARKER IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM IN FATAL SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHO WAS FATALLY SHOT JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT ON SUNDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY 31-YEAR-OLD NATHANIEL PARKER DIED AFTER BEING SHOT AT 513 9TH STREET.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE SHOOTING APPEARS TO BE A TARGETED INCIDENT.

PARKER WAS ACQUITTED OF A FIRST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE BY A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY ON NOVEMBER 7TH,AND WAS ARRESTED EARLY THE NEXT MORNING AT THE SAME 9TH STREET ADDRESS NOVEMBER 8TH.

POLICE SAY PARKER WAS NOT SOBER WHEN HE WAS ARRESTED THAT DAY, AND WAS SUFFERING FROM AN APPARENT MINOR STAB WOUND AND PHYSICAL TRAUMA.

THE SUSPECT IN PARKER’S FATAL SHOOTING SUNDAY NIGHT REMAINS AT LARGE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THAT INCIDENT SHOULD CONTACT CITY POLICE AT 712-279-6440, OR THE ANONYMOUS TIP LINE 712-258-TIPS (8477).