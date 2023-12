HALEY TO CAMPAIGN IN NORTHWEST IOWA THIS WEEKEND

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE NIKKI HALEY WILL BE RETURNING TO NORTHWEST IOWA FOR CAMPAIGN EVENTS THIS WEEKEND FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S FOURTH G-O-P PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY DEBATE IN ALABAMA.

HALEY WILL HOLD A TOWN HALL EVENT IN SIOUX CITY AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER ON 4TH STREET ON FRIDAY AT 6:30 P.M.

SATURDAY MORNING SHE WILL ATTEND CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA’S FAITH & FAMILY EVENT IN THE BJ HAAN AUDITORIUM ON THE DORDT UNIVERSITY CAMPUS IN SIOUX CENTER AT 9 A.M.

HALEY WILL THEN HOLD A TOWN HALL IN SPIRIT LAKE AT 2:15 P.M. SATURDAY AT THE OKOBOJI BARN AT 2325 41ST STREET.

SHE WILL ALSO SPEAK IN CLEAR LAKE AT 5:45 P.M. AND APPEAR IN WAUKEE SUNDAY AT NOON.

PRIOR TO ALL OF THAT, HALEY IS SCHEDULED TO SPEAK WITH CHARLIE STONE ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE” THURSDAY AT 8:45 A.M.