FEENSTRA SAYS INFLATION & DEBT REMAIN BIGGEST CONCERNS FOR IOWANS

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS INFLATION AND DEBT REMAIN THE BIGGEST CONCERNS FOR PEOPLE IN THE 4TH DISTRICT THAT HE REPRESENTS:

INFLATION5 OC….PAYCHECK TO PAYCHECK. :25

HE SAYS HIGH INTEREST RATES ARE ALSO CONTRIBUTING TO FINANCIAL ISSUES:

INFLATION6 OC…DOWN THAT PATH,. :16

THE HULL REPUBLICAN SAYS MOUNTING CREDIT CARD DEBT FOR PEOPLE IS ANOTHER PROBLEM:

INFLATION7 OC…..VERY DANGEROUS. :09

FEENSTRA SAYS THE INCREASING FEDERAL DEBT IS BECOME MORE DIFFICULT TO TRY TO PAY DOWN:

INFLATION8 OC……..DOWN THESE PATHS. :23

FEENSTRA AND OTHER REPUBLICANS SAY CONGRESS HAS TO TRY TO FIND A WAY TO GET TO A BALANCED FEDERAL BUDGET AND THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS TO STOP INCREASING SPENDING.