THE FIRST OF TWO ANNUAL CHRISTMAS AUCTIONS TO BENEFIT THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF SIOUXLAND TAKES PLACE THIS EVENING.

A SOCIAL AND DINNER BEGINS AT 5:30 P.M. AT BOB ROE’S POINT AFTER AT 2320 TRANSIT AVENUE.

THE AUCTION BIDDING STARTS AT 6:30 P.M.

THE SECOND AUCTION WILL TAKE PLACE NINE DAYS FROM NOW ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14TH AT THE CORNER POCKET LOCATED AT 2425 5TH STREET.

THAT ALSO BEGINS 5:30 P.M. WITH THE BIDDING STARTING AT 6:30.