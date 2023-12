VICTIM IN 2ND SIOUX CITY SHOOTING TAKEN TO JAIL

A SECOND UNRELATED SHOOTING OCCURRED AROUND 2:30 A.M. MONDAY MORNING AT THE DEAN APARTMENTS AT 1716 NEBRASKA STREET.

WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED, THEY FOUND 30-YEAR-OLD WESLEY JOHN MONIZ WHO WAS SUFFERING FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND TO HIS ARM.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS MONIZ WOULD NOT COOPERATE WITH INVESTIGATORS:

MONIZ1 OC…..A LOCAL HOSPITAL. :12

OFFICERS LEARNED THAT MONIZ HAD A WARRANT FOR HIS ARREST FOR VIOLATING HIS PROBATION.

SGT. GILL SAYS AFTER MONIZ WAS TREATED FOR HIS INJURIES HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

Updated 2:27 p.m. 12/4/23