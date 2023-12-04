Win a “Tastee Feast”

“Tastee Inn & Out brings you an Early Christmas with Some “Tastee Drops Offs and Holiday Frolics”

Each day at Noon, Charlie Stone and Eric Bishop will deliver a “Tastee Feast” to one winner and their coworkers.. (12 tastees, 1 large pail of onion chips and dip, 2 quarts of pop) to get everyone in the holiday spirit!

Listen in to see if you are a winner of a Tastee, Hand Delivered, Shopper Special! For ten straight days, 12/11-12/20, Charlie and Eric could be bringing you lunch!

ALSO.. 20% of ALL IN PERSON Shopper Specials sold in those two weeks will be donated to a Siouxland charity!

To be entered in to win all you have to do is text the KSCJ Text Line (712-239-2101) with your name, where you work, business address and tell us why you should win!