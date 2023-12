SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE OVERNIGHT HOMICIDE

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN OVERNIGHT MURDER THAT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT ON SUNDAY NIGHT.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL AT 513 9TH STREET AND FOUND AN ADULT MALE WHO HAD BEEN SHOT:

THE VICTIM WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

OFFICERS RECOVERED EVIDENCE AT THE SCENE AND SAY THE SHOOTING APPEARS TO BE A TARGETED INCIDENT, THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE INCIDENT SHOULD CONTACT CITY POLICE AT 712-279-6440, OR THE ANONYMOUS TIP LINE 712-258-TIPS (8477).

Updated 11:20 a.m. AND 2:23 p.m. 12/4/23