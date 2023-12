SEARCH FOR MISSING SAC COUNTY MAN PUT ON HOLD

THE SEARCH FOR A MISSING SAC COUNTY MAN HAS BEEN PUT ON HOLD FOR THE TIME BEING.

THE UNITED CAJUN NAVY, A GROUP OF VOLUNTEERS WHO HAVE BEEN HELPING IN THE SEARCH FOR 53-YEAR-OLD DAVID SCHULTZ OF WALL LAKE, SAID IN A FACEBOOK POST SUNDAY NIGHT THAT AFTER SEARCHING OVER 100,000 ACRES AROUND WHERE SCHULTZ’S TRUCK WAS FOUND AND HIS LAST KNOWN LOCATION, THEY HAVE EXHAUSTED ANY POTENTIAL SEARCH LOCATIONS IN THE AREA.

SCHULTZ’S TRUCK WAS FOUND DESERTED ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST.

HIS CELL PHONE AND WALLET WERE FOUND INSIDE THE VEHICLE.

THE POST SAYS THEY WILL CONTINUING TO WORK WITH SPECIALIZED TEAMS AND INVESTIGATORS TO TRY AND RECEIVE ANY NEW LEADS BUT WILL ALSO START TO WORK TO TRY TO PUT TOGETHER A SUBSTANTIAL REWARD FUND TO TRY AND BRING NEW INFORMATION ON SCHULTZ’S DISAPPEARANCE.

THE SEARCHES MAY RESUME WEDNESDAY,.