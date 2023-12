NATIVE ART OF THE NORTHERN PLAINS ON DISPLAY AT MUSEUM

LATE 19TH AND EARLY 20TH CENTURY ARTWORK FROM SEVERAL NATIVE AMERICAN TRIBES IS NOW ON DISPLAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

MUSEUM CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS THESE WORKS WERE LAST SHOWN LOCALLY IN 2004:

ANDERSON SAYS THE FIFTY PRINTS BY NINE AMERICAN INDIAN ARTISTS WERE PUBLISHED IN TWO PARTS AS A LIMITED EDITION IN 1938.

THERE IS A SEPARATE THEME TO EACH HALF OF THEM:

THE SECOND GROUPING HAS ONE THEME IN PARTICULAR BY ONE ARTIST:

THOSE DRAWINGS WERE DONE FROM THE 1890’S THROUGH 1910.

THE EXHIBITION WILL BE ON DISPLAY THROUGH MARCH 3RD, 2024 AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCATED DOWNTOWN AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.