BURGUM SUSPENDS CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT

NORTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR DOUG BURGUM HAS SUSPENDED HIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE GOP NOMINATION FOR PRESIDENT.

BURGUM RELEASED A STATEMENT ON FACEBOOK SAYING “WE LAUNCHED OUR CAMPAIGN WITH A CLEAR-EYED MISSION: BRING A BUSINESS LEADER AND PROVEN GOVERNOR’S VOICE TO FIGHT FOR THE BEST OF AMERICA.

HE WENT ON TO SAY HE WILL ALWAYS REMAIN COMMITTED TO FIGHTING FOR THAT, AND FOR THE PEOPLE WHO MAKE OUR NATION SO EXCEPTIONAL.

BURGUM NEVER GAINED MUCH TRACTION IN THE POLLS DURING HIS CAMPAIGN.

HE CANCELLED A PLANNED APPEARANCE IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY MORNING AT THE HORIZON RESTAURANT.

Burgum campaign photo