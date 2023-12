IDA GROVE WOMAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF CHILD

AN INVESTIGATION BY THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AND IOWA MEDICAL EXAMINER HAS LED TO A CRIMINAL CHARGE BEING FILED AGAINST THE MOTHER OF A CHILD WHO DIED IN MAY IN BATTLE CREEK, IOWA.

THREE-YEAR-OLD JORDAN REED WAS FOUND NOT BREATHING AT A BATTLE CREEK ADDRESS ON MAY 4TH AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT AN OMAHA HOSPITAL THE NEXT DAY.

JORDAN’S MOTHER, 23-YEAR-OLD BILLIE MOSIER OF IDA GROVE, HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN DEATH, A CLASS B FELONY.

MOSIER TURNED HERSELF IN TO THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LAST WEEK AND WAS RELEASED AFTER POSTING BOND.