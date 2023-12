GOSS PESSIMISTIC ON MIDWEST ECONOMY

CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY ECONOMICS PROFESSOR ERNIE GOSS SAYS IT APPEARS THE REGION’S MANUFACTURING SECTOR IS ENTERING RECESSION TERRITORY.

GOSS SURVEYS MANUFACTURING SUPPLY MANAGERS IN IOWA AND EIGHT OTHER STATES MONTHLY.

GOSS USES THOSE RESPONSES AND OTHER DATA TO COME UP WITH A MID-AMERICA BUSINESS INDEX.

HE SAYS THE REGION’S INDEX IS THE LOWEST ITS BEEN SINCE JUNE, 2020 — AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC.

GOSS SAYS IN IOWA, BUSINESS CONDITIONS WEAKENED FROM OCTOBER TO NOVEMBER, ALTHOUGH IOWA’S MANUFACTURING SECTOR GREW BY 26-HUNDRED JOBS OVER THE PAST 12 MONTHS.

GOSS MADE HIS COMMENTS DURING A VIDEO BRIEFING FRIDAY.