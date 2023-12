DESANTIS COMPLETES “FULL GRASSLEY” IN IOWA CAMPAIGN

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS COMPLETED THE “FULL GRASSLEY” SATURDAY IN JASPER COUNTY, HAVING HELD A CAMPAIGN EVENT IN EVERY SINGLE ONE OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS THREW OUT A FEW T-SHIRTS TO FIRE UP THE CROWD AND INTRODUCE DESANTIS:

JASPER1 OC……..THE FULL GRASSLEY. :20

AT THE RALLY, DESANTIS ANNOUNCED AS PART OF HIS PLAN TO REDUCE THE INFLUENCE OF WASHINGTON, D.C. ON OUR GOVERNMENT:

JASPER2 OC…..PARTS OF THE AGENCY. :15

HE SAYS THAT INCLUDES MOVING THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE TO IOWA WHEN ELECTED PRESIDENT:

JASPER3 OC……TAKE CARE OF IT. :35

THE GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ALSO APPEARED IN SIOUX CITY EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON, WHERE HE SPOKE AT HIS LOCAL CAMAPIGN HEADQUARTERS ON PIERCE STREET.

Photo from Rumble feed